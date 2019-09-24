Dow utilities surge to record as Treasury yields fall again

The Dow Jones Utility Average jumped 1.1% in today's trade to hit a record high, bucking losses in the broader market, helped by the 7th straight daily drop in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.
The yield on the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is now 2.89%, compared with a 1.99% implied yield for the S&P 500; meanwhile, the 10-year yield fell 7 basis points today to 1.64% and is now down 27 bps since Sept. 13.
Among the DJU's 15 components: AWK +1.9%, SRE +1.7%, EIX +1.6%, NEE +1.4%, FE +1.4%, ED +1.3%, AEP +1.3%, NI +1.1%, SO +1.1%, EXC +1%, DUK +0.9%, PEG +0.3%, CNP +0.1%, D flat, AES -0.5%.
ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, PUI, PSCU, SDP, JHMU, FUGAX
