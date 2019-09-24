Solar tax credit extension would add $87B to U.S. economy, report says

The U.S. solar energy industry (NYSEARCA:TAN) would add another 113K jobs and generate $87B in investment over the next decade if U.S. lawmakers extend the Investment Tax Credit, according to a new report from the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The credit has given investors a 30% tax break on their residential and commercial solar investments, but the incentive is scheduled to drop to 26% next year and decline annually before settling at a permanent 10% in 2022 for utility and commercial projects, while residential projects will lose the credit entirely after 2021.

The forecast assumes the tax credit is allowed to remain at 30% until 2030, and claims the U.S. would install 36% more solar energy - or 82 GW of capacity, enough to power more than 15M homes - than if the credit was phased out as scheduled.

