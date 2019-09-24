Total sees decision on Nigeria LNG expansion by year-end

Sep. 24, 2019 1:13 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Total (TOT -3.2%) will make a final investment decision on a Nigeria liquefied natural gas project by the end of this year and would expect to produce first gas by 2023, says Arnaud Breuillac, the company's head of production.
  • Speaking in New York at TOT's investor day, Breuillac said the expansion in Nigeria would add 7M metric tons/year to an existing 22M mt/year plant.
  • TOT aims to grow the share of its gas production to 22% of its portfolio by 2025 from 14% in 2018, the company also said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.