Total sees decision on Nigeria LNG expansion by year-end
Sep. 24, 2019 1:13 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Total (TOT -3.2%) will make a final investment decision on a Nigeria liquefied natural gas project by the end of this year and would expect to produce first gas by 2023, says Arnaud Breuillac, the company's head of production.
- Speaking in New York at TOT's investor day, Breuillac said the expansion in Nigeria would add 7M metric tons/year to an existing 22M mt/year plant.
- TOT aims to grow the share of its gas production to 22% of its portfolio by 2025 from 14% in 2018, the company also said.