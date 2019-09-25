Massachusetts bans all e-cigarettes

Massachusetts is going further than New York and Michigan, which earlier this month banned the sale of flavored vaping products out of concern that those products appeal to children.

The state is imposing a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products amid a national health emergency that so far has been linked to nine deaths and has sickened at least 530 people.

The period will give medical experts time to determine what aspect of vaping is causing the illnesses and to determine whether new regulations could allow for safer vaping products.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).