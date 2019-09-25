Bitcoin extends decline, below $8,000

The bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunge is continuing, with the world's most popular cryptocurrency falling as much as 18% to a low of $7,944.33.

Analysts pointed to a number of reasons for the dip. $9,000 was seen as a "major support" level, while there was a sudden decline in the bitcoin network's "hash rate," a measure of the total computing power of bitcoin miners around the world.

Investors also seemed to greet a new bitcoin derivative with a "lukewarm" reception after NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange launched bitcoin futures contracts on Sunday night.