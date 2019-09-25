Saudis weigh doubling stakes in Aramco IPO

Sep. 25, 2019 4:00 AM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Saudi Arabia is considering doubling the stake to be offered Aramco's (ARMCO) much awaited IPO on the back of attacks on its oil infrastructure, WSJ reports.
  • The Saudi Royal Court and its advisers have been debating an eventual float of as much as 10%, doubling the country’s longstanding public intention to list just 5%.
  • At a hoped-for $2T valuation, a 10% float could yield $200B, eight times more than the $25B Alibaba raised in the biggest IPO in history five years ago.
