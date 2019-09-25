Ford to put struggling India business into JV

Ford (NYSE:F) is set to transfer most of its assets in India to a joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MHZNY) after failing to make significant inroads for more than two decades in the country, Bloomberg reports.

Mahindra, one of India’s largest automakers, will own 51% of the new entity, while Ford will get equal voting rights and board representation.

Ford's compensation is likely to be far below the $2B it's poured into India, only to achieve market share of less than 3%.