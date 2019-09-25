Seeking Alpha
U.S. Economy

How have stocks reacted to impeachment proceedings?

|By:, SA News Editor

The S&P 500 fell as much as 4.9% on October 8, 1998, the day the House voted to begin impeachment proceedings against President Clinton, before trimming losses to end the day down 1.2%.

By the time Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999, the index was up 28%.

Markets shrugged off an impeachment inquiry against President Nixon on February 6, 1974, but the S&P 500 fell around 30% until his resignation due to Watergate.

There were other forces at play, however, including Nixon's decision to suspend the gold standard and a recession following the oil shock of late 1973.

