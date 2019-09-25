Growing uncertainty sends futures lower

Stocks turned lower yesterday after President Trump delivered a stinging rebuke of China's trade practices, while Democrats in Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the the president's dealings with Ukraine.
"Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.
Dow and S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.4%, while the Nasdaq is off by 0.6%, on the prospect of impeachment hearings adding to the market uncertainty.
