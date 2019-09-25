Broadcom prices upsized mandatory convertible preferred stock offering

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has upsized and priced a public offering of 3.25M shares of 8.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000 per share.
Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 487,500 shares of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
The Offering is scheduled to be completed on September 30.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $3.2B (or ~$3.7B if the underwriters exercise their option in full).
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Broadcom's existing term loan facilities on a pro rata basis.
If declared, dividends on the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will be payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 8.00% on the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.
Previously: Broadcom -3.7% on convertible preferred offering (Sept. 24)
