Broadcom prices upsized mandatory convertible preferred stock offering

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has upsized and priced a public offering of 3.25M shares of 8.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 487,500 shares of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

The Offering is scheduled to be completed on September 30.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $3.2B (or ~$3.7B if the underwriters exercise their option in full).

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Broadcom's existing term loan facilities on a pro rata basis.

If declared, dividends on the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will be payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 8.00% on the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

Previously: Broadcom -3.7% on convertible preferred offering (Sept. 24)