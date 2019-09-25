PennantPark Investment prices public offering of $75M 5.50% unsecured notes due 2024

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has priced an underwritten public offering of $75M of 5.50% unsecured notes due October 15, 2024 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after October 15, 2021.

Interest payable quarterly on January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 of each year, with the first interest payment due on January 15, 2020.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $11.25Mof the Notes.

The offering is expected to close on September 27 and the Company intends to apply to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PNNTG”.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to reduce outstanding obligations under its credit facilities and/or SBA debentures, to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes.