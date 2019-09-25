Brexit mess... What happens next?

Britain's House of Commons reconvened this morning after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on Tuesday against Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament.

The prime minister is now left with little option but to agree on a new withdrawal package with the EU before an Oct. 17-18 summit, in order to deliver on his signature pledge to take the U.K. out of the EU on Oct. 31.

Other possibilities include a Brexit extension, an election, or a long battle toward a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling -0.4% to 1.2433.

