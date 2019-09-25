Best Buy lays out new financial targets

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) management is updating shareholders on its strategy and discussing the company’s long-term financial outlook at an investor day event today.

As part of a New Blue strategy, Best Buy says it will invest to drive top- and bottom-line growth while remaining committed to continuing to create efficiencies that help fund these investments and offset potential pressures.

Financial targets from Best Buy for FY25 include enterprise revenue of $50B vs. current FY20 of $43.1B to $43.6B and a non-GAAP operating income rate of 5.0%. The company also expects to achieve $1B of additional cost reductions and efficiencies.

The company's health business update will be a closely-watched part of the presentation.

BBY +0.37% premarket to $67.96.

Source: Press Release