VF Corporation on watch after setting new targets

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is provide an update on the the company's strategic growth plan and key initiatives to deliver long-term sustainable growth and value creation at an investor day event today.

VF says its updated five-year growth plan focuses on a slightly modified set of strategic choices - including transforming into a consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise in a hyper-digital manner, driving and optimizing the portfolio, as well as distorting investments to Asia. Prioritizing the digital business is also part of the plan.

VF's financial targets include revenue through FY24 growing at a five-year compounded annual growth rate of between 7% and 8% and gross margin is expected to exceeding 55.5%. Operating margin is expected to exceed 15.0% in FY24.in fiscal 2024 and earnings per share is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of between 12% and 14% compared to FY19 adjusted EPS.

VF also expects to generate approximately $8B of free cash flow on a cumulative basis between FY20 and FY24 and intends to return $10B to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Source: Press Release