Inspire Brands lands Jimmy John's

PE firm Inspire Brands is acquiring Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches in its latest blockbuster restaurant industry deal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal will make Inspire the fourth-largest U.S. restaurant company, with more than $14B in sales across over 11K restaurants. Inspire already owns the Sonic, Arby's, Rusty Taco and Buffalo Wild Wings chains under the same corporate umbrella.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

With its large geographic store base, Jimmy John's competes with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) for traffic.