Rhythm Pharma expands setmelanotide basket study

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce an update on its R&D programs, genetic sequencing efforts and patient finding initiatives at its R&D event in New York City.

The Company is expanding its Phase 2 Basket Study into four new indications: SRC1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4R deficiency obesity and Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity.

The Company is evaluating setmelanotide for the treatment of severe obesity and unrelenting hunger, or hyperphagia, associated with these diseases.

As of June 2019, the Company collected samples from 13,567 individuals with severe obesity, and those samples have yielded 11.7%, or 1,584 genetically-identified individuals, who have a rare genetic variant of the MC4R pathway and who may be eligible for inclusion in Phase 2 Basket Study or Phase 3 trials.