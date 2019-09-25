Nike issues strong outlook

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is holding on to its post-earnings gain after the conference call (transcript) with analysts goes smoothly.

The company anticipates FY20 revenue growth at a high single digit rate to slightly exceeding FY19 reported revenue growth of +7.5% and fall in line with the consensus mark of +7.5% growth. Gross margin is expected to improve by 50 bps to 75 bps. While facing serious F/X pressure, Nike has recorded double-digit growth in Greater China every quarter for more than five years.

Nike is still a favorite on Wall Street and this morning Evercore ISI lifted its price target to a Street-high $150..

Shares of Nike are up 5.55% premarket to $92.02.

