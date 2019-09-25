Altria-Philip Morris merger goes up in smoke

Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have officially ended their merger talks.

"While we believed the creation of a new merged company had the potential to create incremental revenue and cost synergies, we could not reach agreement," says Altria CEO Howard Willard.

"We look forward to continuing our commercialization of IQOS in the U.S. under our existing arrangement," he adds.

Separately, JUUL (JUUL) announced the appointment of K.C. Crosthwaite as its CEO. Crosthwaite is stepping down from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Altria to replacement the current Juul CEO.

MO +0.15% premarket to $40.80. PM +5.55% premarket to $75.50.

Source: Press Release