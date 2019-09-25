Sibanye could slash 5K-plus jobs in Marikana restructuring

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) +2.2% pre-market after saying 5,270 jobs could be lost in a restructuring of its loss-making Marikana mining operation.

SBGL says the restructuring was aimed at restoring profitability and ensuring the sustainability of the remaining shafts at Marikana.

Some shafts at risk of closure would continue to operate, lessening job losses, the company says.

SBGL says job cuts at the 26K-man operation, which were taken over from Lonmin, would be much smaller than those Lonmin announced in 2017, thanks to higher prices for platinum group metals.