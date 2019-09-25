Incyte commences late-stage study of ruxolitinib in blotchy skin disorder

The first patient has been treated in a Phase 3 program, TRuE-V, evaluating a topical cream formulation of Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib in patients with vitiligo, an autoimmune disease characterized by the loss of skin color in blotches after cells that produce melanin, a pigment responsible for hair and skin color, stop functioning.

Two studies will be conducted: TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2. Preliminary data should be available in H1 2020.

The oral formulation, branded as Jakafi, is approved in the U.S. for myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease.