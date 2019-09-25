Former head of Danske Bank's Estonian branch found dead

The former CEO of Danske Bank's (OTCPK:DNSKF) Estonian branch was found dead, police said.

The bank's Estonian branch was the center a massive money-laundering scandal where ~$230B in suspicious funds from Russia and other former Soviet states entered the European financial system.

In trading on the Denmark OMX, Danske Bank shares are down 2.2% .

Aivar Rehe, who headed the branch from 2006 to 2015, had been missing since Monday when he left his home. Estonian Police told the Wall Street Journal that his death isn't being treated as suspicious.

