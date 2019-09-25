Invesco expands BulletShares line into municipal bond ETFs

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) launches a new line of defined maturity BulletShares ETFs with exposure to municipal debt issued by state and local governments.

BulletShares Municipal Bond ETFs seek to offer investors a passive means to access the tax-free yield of quality municipal bonds through a liquid product with a fixed date of maturity.

"Invesco launched the new BulletShares Municipal Bond ETF suite in response to continued investor interest in accessing new areas of fixed income through the innovation of an ETF wrapper," Dan Draper, global head of ETFs at Invesco.

The nine new Invesco BulletShares ETFs are: 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML), 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM), 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN), 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO), 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP), 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ), 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR), 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS), and 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT).