Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it has begun installing 54 steel supports along its Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan after receiving a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The work is needed because the gap between the pipe and the lake bed exceeds 75 feet in length, the maximum allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan.

ENB says it had waited 17 months for the permits and upon receiving them started work immediately to install a support at the span; the job is expected to be finished later this week, weather permitting.