Wells Fargo expects breakup rally for Philip Morris and Altria

Wells Fargo is out quickly with analysis on the collapse of the Altria (NYSE:MO)-Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) merger.

"We expect the stocks to trade up sharply (especially PM) since clearly the market wasn't in favor of this combination, with PM trading up more than MO as concerns about JUUL have weighed on MO and will likely continue to weigh on MO's multiple. However, we continue to think those concerns are overblown and continue to recommend the stock," writes analyst Bonnie Herzog.

"It appears to us the talks fell apart over JUUL and the companies announced they have agreed to focus on launching iQOS in the U.S. as part of their mutual interest to achieve a smoke­free future," she notes.

Herzog and team say they continue to strongly recommend both Altria and Philip Morris and slot PM as a top stock pick.