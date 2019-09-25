Wedbush sees PayPal split with EBay 'better than feared'

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri sees PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) pending payments separation from EBay likely faring "better than feared" as the high-margin business is expected to remain "sticky."

An expected pricing reset on PayPal-branded volume will likely be counterbalanced by lower costs related to EBay-dedicated service, Katri wrote.

He rates PayPal at outperform withe a $140 price target.

via Bloomberg First Word.

Quant rating is Very Bullish; SA Authors' average rating is Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

In the past six months, PayPal has risen 2.4% vs. information technology sector median performance of +0.8%.