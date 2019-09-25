Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out

Jefferies hikes its price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $820 from $700 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $782.50 and 52-week high of $857.90.

"We continue to appreciate CMG's brand reinvigoration, and believe the rebuilt mgmt team & various strategic initiatives provide a long runway for growth ahead. However, this is already reflected in the stock, +83% YTD vs. S&P +20%. We raise our PT to $820, or 25x our ’20 EBITDA, in line with historical peak valuation," notes the firm.