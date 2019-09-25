Intra-Cellular advances ITI-214 study to 90mg cohort

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) has completed the second dose cohort (single dose of 30 mg administered orally) in Study ITI-214-104, translational medicine study of ITI-214, a phosphodiesterase-1 inhibitor, in patients with chronic heart failure.

Clinical conduct of the third and last cohort, 90 mg, is now ongoing following review of safety and tolerability data from the 30 mg dose cohort, where no safety concerns were identified.

The primary objective is to determine effects of ITI-214 on cardiac contractility and cardiac output in patients with systolic heart failure.

This Study evaluates three dose cohorts of ITI-214: 10 mg, 30 mg and 90 mg with 12 patients per cohort randomized to ITI-214 or placebo 9:3.