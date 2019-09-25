New York Fed repo ops show liquidity demand still elevated

The New York Fed takes up $75B of Treasurys and securities in an oversubscribed overnight repo operation, that resulted in $91.95B of bids submitted.

By collateral type, $44.35B of Treasurys (out of $56.3B submitted) were accepted with stop-out rate of 1.81% and weighted avreage of 1.856%;

All $1.0B of agency debt that was submitted was accepted at stop-out rate of 1.86% and weighted average of 1.860%;

And $29.65B of mortgage-backed securities (out of $34.65B submitted) were accepted at 1.84% stop-out and weighted average of 1.869%.