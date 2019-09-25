Bio-Path nabs new patent in U.S.

The USPTO has issued Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) a new U.S. Patent No. 10,335,428, titled “P-Ethoxy Nucleic Acids for Liposomal Formulation,” providing additional claims for the broad protection previously granted in Patent No. US 9,744,187 for application of the DNAbilize technology in the treatment of a variety of cancers, as well as autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Bio-Path’s platform technology patents allow the Company to develop new drug product candidates using DNAbilize technology.

The Company currently has two issued platform technology patents and five pending patent applications for specific DNAbilize drug product candidates. Each of the issued technology platform patents and patents for specific DNAbilize drug products has a life of twenty years from filing.