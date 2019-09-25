EDF jacks up Hinkley Point cost estimate

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) says its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in the U.K. could cost as much as £2.9B ($3.6B) more than its last estimate and face further delays.

The company blames "challenging ground conditions," which made earthworks at the site more expensive than it expected for the increase in total costs from £19.5B to £21.5B-£22.5B.

EDF now expects the 3.2 GW plant, which the company is building with China General Nuclear Power Corp., to begin generation at the end of 2025.

"Any increase in costs will be borne entirely by EDF Energy and their investment partners and not by consumers or taxpayers," says Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.