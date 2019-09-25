Forestar capital raise seen favorable as shares poised to slide

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) indicated at $18.40-$19.29 premarket, Bloomberg First Word reports, compared with a $20.29 close on Wednesday, in the wake of announcing a 5.25M-share offering.

The capital raise should be no surprise to investors as the move was well communicated by management, writes Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson.

He sees the offering's proceeds likely going to FY22 growth and beyond as Forestar already has sufficient capital to meet FY20 and FY21 projections, Patterson said.

Even with the dilution, he sees the move favorable for both Forestar and its majority holder D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

