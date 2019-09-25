Vaxart’s oral vivalent norovirus vaccine meets primary and secondary endpoints

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is up 2% premarket following positive topline results from Phase 1b safety, immunogenicity and interference study with its oral tableted bivalent norovirus vaccine in healthy adults.

The study met all primary endpoints for safety and demonstrated robust immunogenicity, with an IgA antibody secreting cells (ASC) response rate of 78% for the GI.1 strain and 93% for the GII.4 strain for the bivalent cohort of the study, and 86% and 90%, respectively, for the two monovalent cohorts of the study.

Both the oral norovirus GI.1 and GII.4 vaccines were well tolerated.

The Phase 2 dose confirmation study is planned for 2020.