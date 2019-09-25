JPMorgan waits for a dip in Churchill Downs

JPMorgan lifts its price target on Neutral-rated Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to $140 from $134, noting shares trade at 14.7X 2019 EV/EBITDA vs. the historical EV/EBITDA range of 7.0X to 14.4X.

"CHDN is executing well across its existing businesses and has various opportunities ahead, especially as it relates to the Kentucky Derby and Illinois gaming expansion, but with shares up 50% YTD (vs. 10% peer average), we see more favorable risk/return setup elsewhere in our coverage," writes analyst Daniel Politzer.

"We could look to get more positive on a pullback," he adds.

JP's price target is lower than the sell-side consensus PT of $146.67.