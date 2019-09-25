Ashford forms unit to raise capital for investment opportunities

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) forms Ashford Securities LLC to raise capital in order to build up its existing and future platforms.
Ashford Securities, which expects to start raising capital in H1 2020, will be a dedicated capital-raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford.
Types of capital raised may include preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms).
Ashford Securities isn't raising common equity for the company or for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).
Jay Steigerwald is Ashford Securities' president and head of distribution. Before joining Ashford, Steigerwald was executive director for W.P. Carey and president of Carey Financial.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox