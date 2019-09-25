Ashford forms unit to raise capital for investment opportunities

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) forms Ashford Securities LLC to raise capital in order to build up its existing and future platforms.

Ashford Securities, which expects to start raising capital in H1 2020, will be a dedicated capital-raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford.

Types of capital raised may include preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms).

Ashford Securities isn't raising common equity for the company or for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Jay Steigerwald is Ashford Securities' president and head of distribution. Before joining Ashford, Steigerwald was executive director for W.P. Carey and president of Carey Financial.