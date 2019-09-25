AzurRx Bio down 22% premarket on "positive" MS1819 data

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) slumps 22% premarket on robust volume on the heels of "positive" data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, OPTION, evaluating lead candidate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a deficiency in certain pancreatic enzymes that prevents the proper digestion of food.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) (normally at ~90% for normal digestion of fat) at week 6. Although the study was not powered for statistical significance, CFA in the MS1819 group was 56% compared to 86% in the porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) group.

Undeterred, the company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of a Phase 2b/3 study assessing higher doses and/or enteric-coated capsules of MS1819, a recombinant lipase (one of the three main pancreatic enzymes) derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.