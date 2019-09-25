BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) says it's been granted the most U.S. patents in the financial industry for the seventh straight year, according to the Intellectual Property Owners Associations' annual list of 300 organizations granted the most U.S. patents.

It's also in the top 10 of all holders of U.S. banking-related patents and applications, it said.

Bank of America's patent portfolio consists of more than 3,500 patents and applications, including 24 for its virtual financial assistant Erica, which has almost 8M users and completed more than 55M client requests since it started last year.

Almost half of the Bank of America’s 2018 patents relate to artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, and mobile banking.