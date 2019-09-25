LSI completes sale of New Windsor Facility

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) has completed the sale of its New Windsor, New York manufacturing facility following a strategic decision to transition production operations to the company's existing plants in Ohio and Kentucky.

LSI received $12M in net proceeds from the sale and intends to use the funds to reduce outstanding indebtedness, while continuing to invest selectively in the ongoing growth of the business.

The company also expects to generate $4 million of annualized cost savings following the closure of the New Windsor facility, while realizing improved asset utilization and related operating efficiencies.