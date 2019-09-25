More on Worthington Industries Q1 earnings

  • Worthington Industries sinks (WOR -5.7%) as Q1 earnings came in below expectations.
  • Net sales were down 13% Y/Y to $855.9M, primarily driven by lower direct volume and average direct selling prices in Steel Processing due to a decline in the market price of steel.
  • Steel Processing’s net sales declined 21% to $523.4M.
  • Pressure Cylinders’ sales was up 1% to $304.4M due to the impact of an early termination of a customer take-or-pay contract within the industrial products business.
  • Engineered Cabs’ sales improved 3% on higher volume.
  • Gross margin decreased ~75bps to 13.7% due to compressed direct spreads in Steel Processing.
  • Posted operating loss of $14.6M as compared to income of $51M last year.
  • In August, the Company issued €91.7M of private placement notes with an average maturity of 12.4 years; proceeds were used to redeem in full the Company’s $150M 6.50% 2020 notes.
