More on Worthington Industries Q1 earnings
Sep. 25, 2019 9:46 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)WORBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Worthington Industries sinks (WOR -5.7%) as Q1 earnings came in below expectations.
- Net sales were down 13% Y/Y to $855.9M, primarily driven by lower direct volume and average direct selling prices in Steel Processing due to a decline in the market price of steel.
- Steel Processing’s net sales declined 21% to $523.4M.
- Pressure Cylinders’ sales was up 1% to $304.4M due to the impact of an early termination of a customer take-or-pay contract within the industrial products business.
- Engineered Cabs’ sales improved 3% on higher volume.
- Gross margin decreased ~75bps to 13.7% due to compressed direct spreads in Steel Processing.
- Posted operating loss of $14.6M as compared to income of $51M last year.
- In August, the Company issued €91.7M of private placement notes with an average maturity of 12.4 years; proceeds were used to redeem in full the Company’s $150M 6.50% 2020 notes.
