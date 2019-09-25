BHP approached Anglo's Cutifani for CEO role - Bloomberg

BHP has talked to Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) CEO Mark Cutifani about running for the top job at the company, Bloomberg reports.

BHP made the approaches earlier this year and again more recently, according to the report, which also says Cutifani has rebuffed the company's advances so far.

Analysts have expected that BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie could make an exit in 2020, by which time he would have held the job for seven years.

BHP Chairman Ken MacKenzie is said to favor promoting internally for the top job; CFO Peter Beaven, Australian operations head Mike Henry and Americas business chief Daniel Malchuk are the speculated front-runners.