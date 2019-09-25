Columbia Threadneedle adds to strategic beta ETF lineup

Columbia Threadneedle Investments expands its strategic beta exchange-traded fund line with the launch of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) and Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS).

RECS is designed to outperform the Russell 1000 Index and REVS is designed to outpeform the Russell 1000 Value Index, both by combining proprietary investment research with market-capitalization weighting.

The ETFs aim to optimize equity exposure by eliminating stocks from the benchmark that are rated unfavorably by the Columbia Threadneedle quantitative research team.

RECS seeks to track the firm’s Beta Advantage Research Enhanced US Equity Index, which typically consists of 325 to 400 stocks of large-cap U.S. growth and value companies.

REVS seeks to track the firm’s newly created Beta Advantage Research Enhanced US Value Index, which typically consists of 250 to 290 stocks of large-cap U.S. value companies.