Raytheon to provide modules replacement for U.S. Air Force

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been awarded an IDIQ contract valued at up to $495M for Solid State Modules Replacement for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System and the Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System radars.

Phase I includes the production of 148 qualification units and Phase II includes the full rate production of spares, out of band replacements at the Fylingdales Royal Air Force Station, and sensitivity improvement units for a maximum total production of up to 40,071 for all five radar sites.