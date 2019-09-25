Facebook looking to lease old NYC post office - Post

Facebook (FB -0.3% ) is looking at expanding its Manhattan presence via a 107-year-old post office on the West Side, the New York Post reports.

The company is in talks to lease all 740,000 square feet of office space in the former James A. Farley Post Office, across from Madison Square Garden.

The building -- said to be the country's largest post office when it was built in 1912 -- is being gutted and remade as high-tech office space.

Facebook is said to stick with its plans to lease in Hudson Yards (about two blocks away) as well.