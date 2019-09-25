Santander Holdings USA starts tender, exchange offers for $2.44B of notes

Banco Santander's (SAN -0.1% ) Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) subsidiary starts two separate cash tender offers for any and all of its 4.450% senior notes due 2021 and 3.700% senior notes due 2022 outstanding.

It's also starting an offer to exchange any or all of those same notes for new notes under private exchange offers open to certain investors.

Under the cash tender offers, SHUSA will pay $1,045.00 per $1,000 principal amount for the 2021 notes and $1,031.43 per $1,000 principal amount for the 2022 notes.

SHUSA has $1.0B of the 2021 notes and $1.44B of the 2022 notes outstanding.