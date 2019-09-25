Snap announces new originals slate

Snap (SNAP -2.6%) has announced a new lineup of its Snap Originals made-for-mobile shows.
That includes a docuseries on controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, a series following beauty mogul Nikita Dragun, a docuseries on Alabama State's dance squad, and scripted series including comedy Everything's Fine and basketball drama Players.
The Tekashi series, Tekashi69 VS the World, is part of a new franchise that will examine celebrities "VS the World."
Snap is also renewing docuseries Bringing up Bhabie, scripted drama Two Sides and scripted comedy Kappa Crypto.
