Snap announces new originals slate

Snap (SNAP -2.6% ) has announced a new lineup of its Snap Originals made-for-mobile shows.

That includes a docuseries on controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, a series following beauty mogul Nikita Dragun, a docuseries on Alabama State's dance squad, and scripted series including comedy Everything's Fine and basketball drama Players.

The Tekashi series, Tekashi69 VS the World, is part of a new franchise that will examine celebrities "VS the World."

Snap is also renewing docuseries Bringing up Bhabie, scripted drama Two Sides and scripted comedy Kappa Crypto.