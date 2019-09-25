Stock investors unfazed by Trump travails

Stocks are off to a mixed start following losses on overseas markets, as U.S. investors show little reaction to the impeachment inquiry that will add domestic pressure to Pres. Trump at the same time as he pursues a trade war with China; Dow +0.1% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European bourses trade broadly lower, with France's CAC -1.3% , Germany's DAX -1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nike ( +5.6% ) and Cintas ( +5.6% ) open higher after both beat top- and bottom-line estimates.

The consumer staples ( +0.6% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) and industrials ( +0.5% ) sectors top the early leaderboard, while utilities ( -0.2% ), real estate ( -0.2% ) and information technology ( -0.2% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 1.65%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 98.72 amid relative weakness in the euro and British pound.