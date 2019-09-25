Etihad delays entry of A350-1000 into service

"Etihad Airways will re-time the entry into service of five new Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-1000 aircraft as part of its ongoing business transformation plan," an airline spokesman said, adding that the largest version of the A350 jet remained important future plans.

Etihad has canceled billions of dollars in aircraft orders, including for 40 of the smaller A350-900 jets and two A350-1000s, as part of a five-year turnaround strategy started in 2016.

It has committed to taking delivery of only five A350-1000s from a current order for 20.