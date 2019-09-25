Amazon, Time Warner vets become WeWork CEOs

WeWork's (WE) busy week started with CEO Adam Neumann holding talks to avoid a board challenge and peaked yesterday with the confirmation that Neumann will step aside and into a chairman role.

Sharing the interim co-CEO role are WeWork execs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham.

Minson's work history includes running finance for Rainbow Media Holdings, which became AMC Networks, and helping sell Time Warner Cable to Charter as Time's EVP of finance. He joined WeWork as president and COO in June 2015, but he turned his focus on finance when Jen Berrent was promoted to COO in 2017.

Guggenheim spent over a decade at Amazon, serving as one of Jeff Bezos's closest advisors and eventually running the marketplace business. He previously served in exec roles at Apple and Oracle. Guggenheim served in the role of Chief Automation Officer at WeWork.