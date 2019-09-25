Algeria's Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron - Reuters

Chevron (CVX -0.2% ) is meeting Algeria's Sonatrach to discuss potential partnerships, the state-owned company tells Reuters, without offering further details.

Sonatrach has said it wants to develop partnerships with foreign firms to increase oil production and exports, but CVX's visit would be the first by a U.S. major since mass protests broke out in Algeria in February.

Algeria, a major gas supplier to Europe, has struggled to boost production to meet rising domestic demand, while foreign investors have often balked at contract terms.