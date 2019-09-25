Beyond Meat falls to three-month low

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 6.25% as more investors start to tie revenue expectations to the trading multiple on the alternative protein seller.

Wall Street is largely on the sidelines on Beyond Meat, with 7 Hold-equivalent ratings on the books vs. 2 Buy-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors are decidedly bearish on the whole.

On the competitive front, Impossible Burgers products go on sale in select East Coast supermarkets starting tomorrow to add a little pressure to BYND.