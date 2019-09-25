BancorpSouth rises 2.5% after SunTrust makes bullish call

BancorpSouth Bank rises 2.5% after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Jennifer Demba upgrades the stock to buy, the sole bull among Street analysts, commending its strategy of growing through small bank acquisitions.

Notes that BancorpSouth is "less asset sensitive than its peers," and Demba expects "slow, steady progress in improving its efficiency ratio."

Boosts price target to Street high of $33 from $32; implies 14% upside potential vs. yesterday's close of $29.07.

Contrasts with Quant rating of Bearish; Before this action, average Sell-Side rating was Hold (11 Hold).